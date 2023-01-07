Suspect crashes into home after shooting Ga. deputy, speeding away, police say

A Georgia deputy is recovering after being shot while off-duty by a man who later drove into a house, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bibb County deputies received calls on Friday night of one of their fellow deputies being shot and then driving himself to a nearby grocery store and calling 911.

As deputies searched the area for the suspect and his vehicle, they spotted his car and began a short chase.

The suspect, who was later identified as 29-year-old Nigel Hondo Clowers, lost control of his car, hit a ditch, crashed into a parked car and then hit a house.

No one was injured inside the house.

Clowers was checked out by paramedics and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.

The injured deputy is stable in the hospital. His identity has not been released.

