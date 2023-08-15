Suspect crashes vehicle in Marilla Park after fleeing from MPD traffic stop

Aug. 14—A Westover man is in custody at North Central Regional Jail following a brief police pursuit in Morgantown on Sunday evening.

According to Morgantown Police Department officials, the pursuit began after an MPD officer observed a vehicle with an expired registration pulling onto Earl L. Core Road from Mineral Avenue and continuing west on W.Va. 7 toward downtown Morgantown.

The vehicle initially complied and came to a stop near the intersection of East Brockway Avenue and Rogers Avenue, where the officer began to approach the vehicle. As the officer approached, an unidentified passenger exited the vehicle, which then allegedly sped away from the scene and back toward the area of Marilla Park.

The driver, later identified as Brian Christopher Judy, 29, of Westover, led the officer on a brief vehicle pursuit, before eventually crashing into an embankment in Marilla Park.

Judy then got out of the car and was apprehended by the officer. According to MPD, he was later transported to Mon General Hospital where he received medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash prior to being transported to North Central Regional Jail.

It was also discovered that Judy had an active capias warrant for a parole revocation from Monongalia County Circuit Court.

Judy is charged with fleeing and reckless driving. He will remain in jail until a hearing is scheduled and a bail amount is determined by a judge.

