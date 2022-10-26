Suspect on crime spree arrested in Middleburg

On Sept. 23, 2022, robbery homicide investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a series of offences spanning about a month at QQ Spa in Middleburg.

While Clay County police believed the same person was responsible, identification was not possible because the suspect concealed his face when committing the crimes.

After an extensive investigation, police identified D’eareo Harris, 19, from Clay County, as the suspect in all three crimes. They moved quickly to get Harris off the streets, as they feared he would not stop his crime spree.

Harris was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery with a deadly weapon on Oct. 20 and booked into the Clay County Jail.

“As always, we implore our community to help us identify those who would prey on others within our community,” said Sheriff Michelle Cook. “It takes all of us working together to keep our community safe.”

