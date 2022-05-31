Suspect in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with Yakima police

A suspect is in critical condition after a shootout with Yakima police early Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. on North First Street and Bartlett Street.

Yakima officers said a police license plate reader identified a stolen car. When officers approached the suspect, they fled and fired at officers.

Police returned fire and hit the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No officers were hurt.

North First Street was closed for several hours between Bartlett Street and East S Street, while investigators with the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit were at the scene.

