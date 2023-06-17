Suspect in critical but stable condition after officer-involved shooting in Cathedral City

A suspect is in critical but stable condition after an officer shot him during an investigation on Friday, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 27-100 block of Shadowcrest Lane that was reported around 2:40 p.m., Cathedral City police said in a press release. The person who reported the incident told them she heard four gunshots and one of her glass door windowpanes was broken.

Police said Cathedral City resident Benjamin Scott Cohen, 38, was determined to be a suspect. Cohen arrived at the scene in his vehicle while officers were there, which is when the officer-involved shooting occurred. Police recovered a weapon at the scene, and the press release did not state whether Cohen shot at the officer or not.

Cohen was then taken to Desert Regional Medical Center. The department would not identify the officer involved in the shooting, but said they are a seven-year veteran of law enforcement who was not injured, and will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

The Riverside County Sherriff's Department, Force Investigation Detail is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The Cathedral City Police Department's detectives are investigating the first shooting and its professional standards bureau is investigating whether there were policy violations, police said.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Cathedral City officer shoots suspect during call for service