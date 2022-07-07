Suspect in cross-Charlotte chase identified, facing numerous felony charges

The driver taken into custody after a destructive attempt to flee from police Wednesday in Charlotte is facing multiple criminal charges related to the crosstown crime spree.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom caught dramatic moments throughout the incident around noon Wednesday. It started with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department monitoring the suspect from a police helicopter just before 11 a.m. and ended just after 1:30 p.m. Skyzoom captured the suspect crashing into multiple vehicles in busy sections of Charlotte and even stealing new getaway vehicles during the incident.

CMPD identified Tyler Christopher Harding as the suspect Thursday morning. Channel 9 verified Harding as the suspect by matching the incident to case summaries filed in Mecklenburg County, which also list several victims in the hours-long incident.

Jail records say Harding is facing the following charges after being taken into custody following the chase:

Breaking or entering a motor vehicle

Breaking and/or entering

Felony hit-and-run

Flee/Elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle -- three felony, one misdemeanor

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Misdemeanor larceny

Second-degree burglary

CMPD told Channel 9 on Wednesday that a police helicopter began following Harding’s vehicle after a break-in was reported and a Jeep was stolen.

Skyzoom found the suspect as he drove erratically in a pickup truck that was reported stolen from the Clanton Road area. At about noon, the pickup truck pulled into a Walmart in south Charlotte, and Harding could be seen getting out of the truck and getting into a parked car. At the same time, a woman exited the passenger side of the pickup truck and made a gesture to Harding before he drove away in the new car. That woman was identified as Christa Harding, and she was taken into custody.

Harding kept driving recklessly and ended up crashing the car into another car that was stopped at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road. At that point, he was seen frantically looking for another vehicle to get into, and he ended up stealing a black SUV.

At about 1:30 p.m., Harding was taken into custody after a crash in the intersection of East and South boulevards. Skyzoom caught video of Harding jumping out of the stolen SUV and surrendering to police with his hands up.

Tens of thousands of people watched Channel 9′s live stream of the incident Wednesday, and many on social media questioned why CMPD hadn’t forcefully stopped Harding’s vehicle. We asked CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings to explain the decisions made by officers during the incident, and he pointed to the department’s pursuit policy, which prohibited them from chasing the suspect “until the point when the suspect carjacked the last vehicle, not knowing if an abduction had taken place.”

We looked into Harding’s criminal history and didn’t find any prior charges in Mecklenburg County, but he has a history of similar charges in Texas. Harding was indicted in Bastrop County for felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle after an incident in August of 2019, according to criminal court records in Bastrop County, and he was arrested in Travis County for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in 2018 and unauthorized use of a vehicle in 2019, according to Travis County court records.

Harding was listed in custody Thursday morning in Mecklenburg County with bonds totaling $115,000. He’s scheduled to be in court for a hearing Friday afternoon.

Christa Harding is facing a charge for possession of a stolen vehicle and set to be in court Thursday morning.

