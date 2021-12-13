Suspect in cross-county chase rejects plea offer

Dec. 13—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, charged with leading several police agencies on a cross-county high-speed chase, rejected a plea offer from prosecutors this week and jauntily left a Niagara County courtroom while wishing the judge in his case a happy holiday season.

"Your honor, I want to wish you a happy holiday," John Malicoat told Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek as he left her courtroom.

Wojtaszek looked bemused by the comment, but offered no reply.

Malicoat, 46, of the Falls, faces charges of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and multiple other vehicle and traffic charges.

Niagara County prosecutors told Wojtaszek they were prepared to allow Malicoat to plead guilty to charges of attempted second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, if he would agree to waive his right to appeal and admit that he is a second felony offender.

Malicoat's public defender, David Blackley, immediately rejected the offer.

"My client is not prepared to accept the offer," he said.

Blackley also indicated that Malicoat is not interested in further plea negotiations with the district attorney's office.

Malicoat is currently charged in a criminal complaint. Prosecutors did not indicate if they will now take the case to a Niagara County grand jury for review and a possible indictment.

The chase began shortly after 7 p.m. on June 12, when Falls police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Police said Malicoat refused to yield to the officers and raced through the Towns of Niagara, Lewiston and Cambria while being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Story continues

Police terminated the pursuit in the town of Cambria because they said Malicoat was driving recklessly at very high speeds. The officers did continued to follow Malicoat and observe his vehicle from a distance as it entered the Town of Lockport.

Malicoat left the town of Lockport, and drove back into the town of Cambria, traveling westbound on Saunders Settlement Road. Officers said he continued to drive at a very speed.

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies deployed a tire deflation device in the 3800 block of Saunders Settlement Road and were able to finally disable Malicoat's vehicle. Deputies said they had to use a Taser to take Malicoat into custody and described him as "highly uncooperative." at the time of his arrest.