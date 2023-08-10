Suspect in custoday in Wednesday morning highway shooting

Aug. 9—SOUTHERN INDIANA — A suspect was in custody Wednesday evening after a late morning shooting near the intersection of U.S. 31 North and Charlestown Pike.

The arrest was assisted by the Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Police Department and the Kentucky State Police. No other information was available Wednesday evening.

At about 11 a.m. Wednesday officers from the Clarksville Police Department were dispatched to the intersection.

The officers located a male sitting in the median with what appeared to be a gunshot wound on his face. The officers immediately began rendering aid to the victim for his injuries until medical care was transitioned to Clarksville Fire and New Chapel EMS.

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is in stable condition and his injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area and heading toward I-65 southbound. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white Ram "work truck" with a construction light affixed to the roof of the vehicle.

Police asked that anyone in the area during this time frame or who knows any information regarding this shooting, call Clarksville PD and ask to speak with Detective Corporal John Miller at 812-288-7151 Ext. 312.

This is an ongoing investigation beind conducted by CPD detectives and because it is an active investigation, CPD is not expected to releas the names of the victim or a possible suspect at this time.

This was an isolated incident and there is believed to be no danger to the public, Miller said.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues. Watch www.newsandtribune.com for updates.