Police identify suspect in Pennsylvania mass casualty crash

Two people are dead and at least 17 injured after a series of violent incidents rocked northeast Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police in Bloomsburg received a call to assist Berwick Police Department at about 6:15 p.m. after a vehicle "drove through a crowd at a community event on West 2nd Street, Berwick Borough", Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Communications Officer Anthony Petroski said in a press release early Sunday.

Troopers and officers arrived and discovered numerous injuries along with one fatality.

Shortly after, Petroski said, state police in Shickshinny received a call in Nescopeck Borough of a "male physically assaulting a female." The female was found to be deceased when troopers arrived on the scene, and the male was detained by local police.

Police identified the suspect as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24 of Nescopeck in a release sent to the Pocono Record at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. He has been named as a suspect in both the Berwick mass casualty crash, and the homicide in Nescopeck.

Reyes was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Doug Brewer on Sunday on two open counts of Criminal Homicide. Reyes was denied bail and has been remanded to the Columbia County Correctional Facility.

Criminal Charges against Reyes were filed through Magisterial District Judge Richard Cashman, District Court 26-3-02.Information on the victims, both deceased and injured are not being released at this time, police said.

At the time of this story, there was one confirmed fatality in the Berwick crash, along with 17 people injured. Twelve victims were transported to Geisinger Danville, 3 to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, 1 to Berwick Hospital and 1 to Geisinger Bloomsburg for treatment.

The crash occurred at a fundraiser at Intoxicology Department in Berwick, Columbia County, WNEP reported.

The benefit was being held for the families of the Nescopeck fire victims. The fire, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, August 5, claimed the lives of 10 people, including relatives of a volunteer firefighter who had arrived at the scene. All 10 victims died of smoke inhalation.

"Today was an absolute tragedy." Intoxicology Department posted on Facebook Saturday night. "We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you."

"These Investigations are very active." Trooper Petroski said, noting that the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office along with the Troop N Major Case Team are investigating the mass casualty crash.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office along with the Troop P Major Case Team are investigating the homicide that occurred in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County.

Petroski said more details would be released at a later date as to not jeopardize the investigation.

Anyone with any video surveillance or photos of either incident should contact PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261 or PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.

Funeral services for the victims of the Nescopeck fire began Friday, the first of which were for siblings Ariana Trout, 7, and 5-year-old Bradley Trout. More funerals were slated for Sunday and Monday, including a joint service for teen firefighter Dale Baker and his sister Star. Baker's father, also a firefighter, was one of the first firefighters on the scene of the blaze.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Car crashes into crowd at benefit for northeast PA fire victims