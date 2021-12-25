Suspect in custody after 2-year-old dies when handling gun, Independence police say

A suspect in the death of a 2-year-old, who was handling a gun that discharged, is being held in custody out of state and awaiting extradition back to Jackson County, Independence police said Saturday.

The suspect’s identity and time of extradition will be announced later, said Matt McLaughlin, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.

The 2-year-old was shot Friday afternoon at a home in the 500 block of South Glenwood Avenue in Independence.

It was initially reported that the child was struck by a bullet from a drive-by shooting. Later that evening, investigators determined that was not the case, police said.

An adult fled the scene as police arrived at about 4:30 p.m. and then was involved in a car crash at Truman and Nolan roads and drove away, McLaughlin said.