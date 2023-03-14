Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies were called to 92nd Street and Avenue P about 4:45 p.m. Monday, where two people were reportedly shot.

Four people were injured Monday afternoon in a series of shootings officials say are connected to a game room in south Lubbock.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired at 9103 Ave. P, a game room, about 4:45 Monday afternoon. Two shooting victims located at that scene were taken to a local hospital by EMS, and deputies later learned a third shooting victim from that location was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle before first responders arrived.

While deputies were on scene at the game room, the sheriff's office was notified of another shooting with a fourth victim at the Allsup's in Slaton, 1402 N. Highway 84. Investigators determined the Slaton shooting was connected to the other incident.

The sheriff's office says one suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting and does not believe there is a danger to the public. It was not immediately known what led to the shootings.

By late Monday, the victims' conditions were unknown and officials had not released the names of the victims or the suspect. LCSO says the incident is "still a very active investigation" and that they will release more information as they learn it.

The shooting at the game room comes the same day the Lubbock County Commissioners Court voted to table discussion about implementing additional regulations for game rooms in the county.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Sheriff: 4 shot in south Lubbock, Slaton Monday