Suspect in custody after 3 found shot to death in Coon Rapids home

Three people were found shot to death in a Coon Rapids home early Friday afternoon, officials said, and a suspect was said to be in custody as of Friday night.

The killings occurred at a house in the 200 block of NW. 94th Avenue, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters said the victims were two males and one female, but she did not say whether they were adults or children. She also did not offer a preliminary motive for the killings.

Late Friday, Anoka County Emergency Management said that a suspect in the case had been arrested. No other information was released.

An open-line call to 911 from the home came about 12:25 p.m. and included "sounds of a disturbance in the background," Peters' statement read.

Officers went to the residence and located the three victims dead inside, she said.

"This incident is being investigated as a homicide and is still in the early stages," Peters said.

