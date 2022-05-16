Update: Suspect in custody after 3 injured in stabbing in Albert Lea

May 16—A suspect is in custody tied to the alleged stabbing Monday morning of three people at an apartment complex in Albert Lea.

The suspect, CK Kyle Kasio, 26, turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center right before 11:30 a.m., almost three hours after the reported incident, said Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson.

Kasio was related to the three who were injured, Carlson said.

Two of the victims, ages 18 and 22, were flown by helicopter in critical condition to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. The third victim, an adult male, was likely to be taken to the Rochester hospital by ambulance.

According to a press release, authorities were called out at 8:43 a.m. for an unknown emergency at 221 E. Main St., at the corner of East Main Street and Elizabeth Avenue. When Albert Lea police and firefighters arrived, they found residents directing them to two knife wound victims. Police and firefighters provided emergency aid, and Mayo Ambulance transported the victims to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The apartment complex was searched, secured and maintained as an active crime scene.

The investigation led officers to a secondary crime scene at 133 W. William St. in Albert Lea, where officers searched and identified the third victim. This person was also taken by ambulance to the Albert Lea emergency room. All three victims were family.

Carlson said the third victim had left the scene on bike and gone back to his apartment on William Street with a hand injury. The two people with stab wounds who were found in the apartment on East Main Street had injuries to the chest and shoulders.

A kitchen knife with a blade approximately 7 inches long was the alleged weapon.

The release stated about 18 tenants in the East Main Street building were taken by Albert Lea Bus Co. to a temporary shelter in collaboration with Freeborn County Emergency Management. Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center responded to the shelter for support. Freeborn County Emergency Management is providing support services for those displaced from their homes while the crime scene is maintained.