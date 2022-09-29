Suspect in custody as 5 people found dead in McGregor, Texas

Five people were found dead and a suspect taken into custody in a small town in north central Texas, officials said Thursday.

The bloodshed in McGregor ended in an "officer -involved shooting," Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard told reporters.

The victims' names were not immediately disclosed and a suspect, also not identified, Howard added.

The state police rep could only say that "five people that are confirmed deceased” but could not immediately offer any more details.

"The person, the suspect, is in police custody," Howard said.

The nearby Troy Independent School District announced that its middle school, freshmen and junior varsity football games against McGregor had been "cancelled tonight due to the tragic shooting in the McGregor community."

McGregor, with approximately 5,500 residents, is about halfway between Austin and Dallas.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com