Suspect in custody after 7-hour SWAT standoff in Interlachen

Parents driving their kids to school at Robert Jenkins Elementary School this morning may see a lot of police nearby.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has been in the area near 204 South County Road 315 since about 12:30 a.m.

A SWAT team and the county’s Crisis Intervention Team worked for seven hours to get a suspect into custody after a call about an “armed disturbance.”

The suspect is in custody now, and the investigation is wrapping up.

The school district was notified because the scene was close to the school.

The Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax that more information about the suspect would be released Monday.

Check back here for updates.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps



