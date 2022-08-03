Suspect in custody after alleged machete attack

Aug. 3—ELKHART — A suspect is in custody after an alleged machete attack that occurred Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:33 a.m. Elkhart City Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a knife attack in the Walmart parking lot, at 175 C.R. 6 W, according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.

"Initial investigation indicates that a male subject was inside the Walmart and took a machete, which he concealed in his backpack," the release stated. "The male subject exited the store and, while in the parking lot, allegedly called over a Walmart employee. When the employee approached the male subject, the subject allegedly attacked the employee with the machete. The male subject then left the area on a bicycle, headed southbound on Cassopolis Street."

Elkhart Police Department officers and Elkhart County Fire Department medics responded to the scene, and a search for the subject ensued in the area. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office assisted with the search, and an EPD K9 was deployed.

"ECSO officers located the male subject in the area of North Drive and Cassopolis Street, and he was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 9:28 a.m.," the release added. "At the time he was apprehended, he was on foot. Male subject was arrested and later transported to the Elkhart County Jail."

The victim, a male in his early 30's, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, the machete allegedly used in the attack was located underneath a car in the Walmart parking lot, and taken into evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.