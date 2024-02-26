Suspect in custody after allegedly attacking man with hatchet near SEPTA station
The victim told police that a man struck him several times in the head with a hatchet and he was kicked repeatedly in the face.
The victim told police that a man struck him several times in the head with a hatchet and he was kicked repeatedly in the face.
It’s still unclear if Shohei Ohtani will be able to play in the Dodgers’ season-opener against the Padres next month in South Korea.
Lenovo announced several new laptops at MWC, including two T-series ThinkPads, a ThinkPad X12 detachable and a Thinkbook. These computers boast Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.
Doc Rivers returned to Philly for the first time since they fired him, but he got the last laugh as his Bucks stuffed the Sixers.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
As humans spend increasing amounts of time indoors, we lose access to the sun’s natural benefits. Recognition of season affective disorder has grown accordingly. Light therapy lamps have become increasingly popular as a result.
One of golf's great what-if stories, Anthony Kim will reportedly make his return to the game at a LIV Golf event.
Many retirees have headed back to work, especially after many were forced to retire earlier than expected during the pandemic. Here's what's driving them.
Medical debt remains at unprecedented levels in the US.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
Buffett’s greatest trade didn’t involve any single financial security. Rather, I’d say his greatest trade was selling "cigar butt" investing and buying the investing philosophy championed by his right-hand man.
Shared one fan: 'They are easy to move under and feel like sleeping in a cloud.'
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Amba Kak is the executive director of the AI Now Institute, where she helps create policy recommendations to address AI concerns. It's not a straightforward question because "AI" is a term that's in vogue to describe practices and systems that have been evolving for a long time now; I've been working on technology policy for over a decade and in multiple parts of the world and witnessed when everything was about "big data," and then everything became about "AI".
See why over 16,000 Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this tool.
Snag this No.1 bestseller that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers.
Trump notched another primary victory, but Haley was clear that she would continue her campaign.
Mike McCarthy told ESPN that he and DC Mike Zimmer will stay behind at The Star to set staff and continue planning.
Intuitive Machines revealed in a press conference Friday evening that the lander tipped over upon reaching the moon. It's on its side, but is able to communicate and sunlight is reaching its solar panels.
It is also a very topical one: "The greatest source of liquidity now is going to be continuation funds," VC Roger Ehrenberg predicted in a recent episode of the 20VC podcast. Continuation funds, which are common in private equity [PE] but rare in venture capital, are a secondary investment vehicle that allows them to “reset the clock” for several years on some assets in old funds by selling them to a new vehicle that they also control. This helps a VC fund’s backers, known as “limited partners,” to roll over their investment or exit.
Viral TikTok posts are telling Americans to stop paying taxes by illegally exempting themselves from tax withholdings.
Stellantis, the automaker that owns 14 brands including Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, and autonomous vehicle technology company Waymo are not only still working together, the companies are deepening the partnership, CEO Carlos Tavares told TechCrunch in a recent interview. "When you reach the destination, how do you take the parcel out of the van?" Tavares said in a wide-ranging interview. Tavares played coy on the important what, where and when details.