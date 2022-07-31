Two men killed in separate shootings in Lawrence; suspect arrested in high-speed chase

A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing two men Sunday in Lawrence before leading officers on a car chase and trying to flee town, according to police.

Officers were first called to a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Tennessee Street in Lawrence, where they found a 53-year-old man who was critically injured, Lawrence Kansas Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe said in a news release.

Emergency responders brought the man to a Kansas City trauma department where he was pronounced dead.

Officers responded to another shooting shortly after and a few streets over in the 300 block of Northwood Lane, McCabe said. A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators searched for and located a suspect, who didn’t comply when officers tried to pull them over around 6 a.m. in the 900 block of Lawrence Avenue, McCabe said.

The suspect then led police on a car chase from Lawrence Avenue, down Haskell Avenue and to the bypass accessing the Kansas 10 Highway toward Kansas City, McCabe said.

The suspect shot at officers several times on K-10 before hitting stop sticks placed there by officers in Eudora, where police took the suspect into custody, McCabe said.

Police believe the suspect acted alone and that there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and McCabe said residents in and around the area should follow law enforcement’s instructions to allow the investigation to proceed.

“In an effort to ensure all information is accurate in a fluid situation, we will not be providing further details right now,” McCabe said, “but clearly understand the public’s interest and concern, so we will update you on a regular basis.”