Suspect in custody for allegedly shooting off-duty NYPD officer in Yonkers

Port Chester police said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly shooting an off-duty NYPD officer in Yonkers.

Yonkers police said that the suspect fled the scene near the Saw Mill River Parkway on Tompkins Avenue after shooting a 27-year-old off-duty NYPD officer in the arm while he was sitting in his vehicle. Police said the victim drove himself to St. John's Hospital in Yonkers and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the attack appeared to be targeted and there was no threat to the public, but local schools still went under lockdown as the search for the suspect continued.

In a news release on Facebook, Port Chester police said it received reports that the suspect's vehicle may be in the village. Local Port Chester schools delayed dismissal as a precaution and the suspect was taken into custody by police shortly after.

Yonkers police said the suspect has not been arrested, as the investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NYPD off-duty police officer shot in Yonkers, suspect in custody