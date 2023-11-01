Suspect in custody after antisemitic threats made against Cornell's Jewish community

ITHACA, N.Y. — A suspect was taken in custody Tuesday for posting threats online against Jewish students at Cornell University over the weekend, officials said.

The antisemitic messages posted on a fraternity and sorority forum alarmed students, prompting a response from police and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul . The anonymous threats were the latest in a surge of antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents across the nation since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

"We can confirm that a subject has been identified as a suspect in the antisemitic threats made against our Jewish students on Sunday and is currently in custody," Joel M. Malina, vice president for university relations, said in a statement.

The individual, whose name has not been released, was in the custody of state police for questioning, Hochul confirmed in a statement Tuesday. Hochul did not provide further details on the person of interest and how they were found.

"Public safety is my top priority and I'm committed to combatting hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head," Hochul added in the statement.

Tensions boil as Israel-Hamas war rages: How do Jewish, Muslim Americans find common ground?

Antisemitic messages included threat to kill Jews on campus

Cornell President Martha E. Pollack said in a statement Sunday that there were a series of "horrendous, antisemitic messages" made against the university's Jewish community, specifically naming the address of a student-run Jewish organization.

The menacing posts were left on a Greek life website that is not affiliated with the school in Ithaca, New York, about 227 miles northwest of New York City. At least one of the posts threatened a shooting and used hateful language toward Jewish people at Cornell's Center for Jewish Living and kosher dining hall, according to the university's Hillel chapter.

While the university didn't close the dining hall or initiate any lockdown procedures, New York State Police and the Cornell University Police Department increased patrols and security for Jewish students and organizations. Pollack added that the FBI was also notified of a potential hate crime.

Cornell Hillel, a center for Jewish life on campus, also issued a statement condemning the threats and advised students and staff to avoid the building "in an abundance of caution."

According to the university's Hillel chapter, there are about 3,000 undergraduate and 500 graduate Jewish students at Cornell, making up about 22% of the student body.

Gov. Kathy Hochul met with Cornell students Monday

The threats prompted a campus visit by Hochul. On Monday, Hochul held a roundtable discussion with students at Cornell's Center for Jewish Life.

"When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them New York State would do everything possible to find the perpetrator who threatened a mass shooting and antisemitic violence on campus," Hochul said in a statement.

Hochul also held a news conference Monday alongside Pollack, state and local police, and some Jewish students. The governor reiterated that authorities will not tolerate "any kind of hatred," adding that perpetrators will be prosecuted for the threats made.

Jews live in fear as antisemitism rages: Hurling insults, Molotov cocktails, mezuzahs removed

Spike in hate incidents across United States

Reports of hate crimes against both Jews and Muslims have climbed since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has left thousands of people dead on both sides.

On Oct. 24, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released preliminary data showing a nearly 400% increase in reported antisemitic incidents in the United States.

"ADL recorded a total of 312 antisemitic incidents between Oct. 7-23, 2023, 190 of which were directly linked to the war in Israel and Gaza," the organization said in a news release. "By comparison, during the same period in 2022, ADL received preliminary reports of 64 incidents, including four that were Israel-related."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations reported on Oct. 25 that it has recorded more than 770 complaints, including reported bias incidents, from Muslims nationwide since Oct. 7. The organization said in a news release that "the numbers likely do not represent all cases."

The Israel-Hamas war has also riled up college campuses across the country, where rising tensions among campus communities have sparked protests and free speech battles that have caused backlash for college administrations.

Contributing: Josh Meyer, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Cornell University antisemitic threats: Person of interest in custody