Suspect in custody for armed carjacking in East Arlington

A suspect is in custody following an armed carjacking in East Arlington. Jacksonville police were called late Thursday to an apartment complex behind the Academy Sports off Atlantic Boulevard and Kernan.

According to JSO, the victim was meeting a friend when an armed man approached and stole his car.

Patrol officers found the vehicle several miles away, off Alderman Road in Regency, and arrested the suspect.

JSO has not publicly identified the suspect or the charges they’re facing.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.



