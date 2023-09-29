Suspect in custody after burglary, assault in Moundville on Friday morning

A suspect is in custody after a reported burglary and assault led to a manhunt in Moundville on Friday morning.

Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Tuscaloosa County sheriff's deputies and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit were called to Greymont Boulevard after reports of an assault.

One victim was stabbed several times by an intruder, but the injuries are not life-threatening, Kennedy said.

The suspect fled the area on foot as deputies responded. An emergency alert was sent to area cellphones during initial response.

The suspect has now been located, and there in no danger to community or surrounding area, Kennedy said.

Investigators say they believe the incident appears to be domestic-related. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was made available.

