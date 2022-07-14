Suspect in custody after Canyon County sheriff’s deputy shoots, injures him in Nampa

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A Canyon County Sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a male suspect Wednesday, after that suspect was involved in another shooting roughly 1 mile away, the Nampa Police Department said.

At around 3:40 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received a report of an alleged shooting near the intersection of Middleton Road and Flamingo Avenue, a release from the Nampa Police Department said. A male suspect, while in a vehicle, allegedly shot another motorist. Nampa police spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Idaho Statesman by phone that the motorist is alive.

The motorist provided a description of the the suspect’s vehicle and which way he was headed to authorities.

A little over an hour later, at 5:05 p.m., the unidentified Canyon County sheriff’s deputy located the suspect’s vehicle near Cassia Street and Karcher Road, which caused the deputy to perform a traffic stop.

The suspect exited his vehicle and, at some point during the encounter, the deputy shot the suspect. The suspect was treated and released from a local hospital. Boeger declined to comment further on his injuries.

Boeger told the Statesman that the suspect was booked into the Canyon County Jail. It’s unclear what charges will be filed against him. Boeger said more information would likely be released later Thursday.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave, a routine procedure, Canyon County Sheriff Donahue said in the release. The Statesman has reached to the sheriff’s office for more information on the deputy.

“This was a tense situation that resulted in a deputy making a split-second decision in the name of public safety,” Donahue said in the release. “I am thankful the incident did not result in the injury of any additional individuals. Violent crime is present in our communities, and our law enforcement officers continue to put their lives on the line every day and night to protect our society.”

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, which makes up agencies from Canyon and Owyhee counties along with Idaho State Police. The Nampa Police Department is the lead agency, according to the release.

The department is also handling the routine investigation of the suspect’s initial shooting.

“The Nampa Police Department, along with our CITF partners, will be conducting a thorough investigation into both incidents,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said in the release. “We are grateful for the teamwork provided by these agencies.”