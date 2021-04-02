Two officers injured in car ramming at U.S. Capitol; suspect shot and in custody
The U.S. Capitol complex was in lockdown on Friday afternoon after a vehicle attempted to ram into a barrier, leaving two police officers and the suspect injured, Capitol Police said in a statement.
Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that after striking two Capitol Police officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police.
The suspect is in custody, and has been transported to the hospital, as have the two injured officers, officials said.
The attempted breach happened at the north barricade vehicle access point.
Congress is in spring recess for the week, so lawmakers had turned home and were not working in the building.
A heavy law-enforcement presence quickly descended upon the complex, including dozens of National Guard troops. Two stretchers were seen being taken out of an ambulance and a helicopter landed on the east front of Capitol.
A message sent to congressional offices said, "Due to an external security threat," there was " no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover."
Security at the Capitol has been heightened with extra security measures and personnel in place since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the complex during the Jan. 6 electoral vote count before a joint session of Congress.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.