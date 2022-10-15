GEORGETOWN TWP. - A suspect is in custody at the Ottawa County Jail after a traffic violation caused the 37-year-old man from Sparta to flee the scene in Ottawa County and took the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office on a vehicle chase.

The suspect had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The incident happened near Main Street and Baldwin Street, involving a dark-colored Honda Pilot.

The suspect continued eastbound onto I-196 when his vehicle became disabled on its own on the ramp to Chicago Drive. A foot pursuit ensued when his vehicle came to a stop on the off ramp.

Multiple area police agencies, including the Michigan State Police, Grandville Police Department and the Wyoming Police Department all assisted in locating the suspect who was taken into custody after a short time. The suspect was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

A cruiser from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Suspect in custody after chase with Ottawa County Sheriffs on I-196