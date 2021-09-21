Suspect in custody after child-grabbing incident at GH Walmart

Sep. 20—GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A suspect is in custody in connection with an incident that took place at the Walmart store in Grand Haven Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a man approached an 8-year-old girl inside the store and grabbed her arm. The child's mother pulled her away, and the man fled the store.

Upon leaving the store, the suspect may have had contact with another young female, according to police, although the child's family has not yet been identified.

After leaving the business, the suspect may have visited other businesses in the area and had contact, or attempted contact, with additional young girls, police said. Police received a report of the suspect making physical contact with a 7-year-old girl inside the Meijer store in Grand Haven Township later that afternoon.

A Sheriff's Office deputy was conducting additional patrols in the area when he observed a man matching the description of the suspect. After making contact, it was determined he was the person involved in the earlier incidents and he was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect is a 43-year-old white man from the Grand Haven area. His name will not be released pending formal charges and his arraignment. The Sheriff's Office said Monday that is working with the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office to determine the appropriate charges.

Anyone who may have been approached by the suspect, or who may have more information about the suspect or incidents, is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or visit mostips.com.