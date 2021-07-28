Suspect in custody in Clarksville homicide

Jul. 27—CLARKSVILLE — A suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide and possible arson after firefighters responding to a fire at a Clarksville apartment complex Tuesday found a woman deceased. Neither the victim nor suspect has been identified.

Clarksville Detective Joel DeMoss confirmed that firefighters responded just after 8 a.m. to a four-plex in the 400 block of Kensington Drive off of Eastern Boulevard where the woman was found.

They are investigating the case as a homicide, with evidence of a possible arson to cover it up. A cause of death will come after an autopsy, which was expected to be scheduled for either Tuesday or Wednesday.

He said of the four units, two were vacant and one other occupied, but there were no other injuries reported. Indiana State Police assisted with the crime scene investigation.