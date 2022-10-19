Suspect in custody in connection with body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of a 17-year-old woman whose body was found on Interstate 94 near Nine Mile Road in St. Clair Shores last week, according to Michigan State Police.

The agency tweeted that two searches were conducted Wednesday in Southfield. The woman's body was found Oct. 14, prompting the temporary closure of the freeway at Vernier.

The investigation is ongoing.

INVESTIGATION UPDATE:

The Second District Special Investigation Section executed two search warrants in the city of Southfield as part of the homicide investigation of a 17 year old young woman from I-94 and 8 Mile. Suspect(s) were taken into custody. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/FBAIGMQYFg — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 19, 2022

