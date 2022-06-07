Suspect in custody in connection to fire at East Grand Forks Islamic Center

Jun. 6—EAST GRAND FORKS — A suspect is in custody in connection to a fire at the East Grand Forks Islamic Center. Police are investigating the fire as arson.

East Grand Forks Police Chief Mike Hedlund said the name of the suspect has not been released yet and they haven't currently been formally charged.

The incident was reported at 4:38 a.m. Sunday morning. Hedlund said a curtain inside the building, which is located at 1500 5th Ave NE, was set on fire.

Hedlund said Monday that he didn't know the full scope of the damage, but he believed it was not significant.