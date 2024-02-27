Suspect in custody after dangerous stolen vehicle pursuit in L.A.

A stolen vehicle suspect was arrested after a dangerous, high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County Monday night.

The suspect, in a silver-colored Kia Soul, was leading officers in chase on the eastbound 90 Freeway from Culver Boulevard before transitioning onto the southbound 405 Freeway and then onto the eastbound 105 Freeway.

The driver then exited at Vermont onto surface streets and successfully evaded officers as they attempted at least two PIT maneuvers.

Heavy damage to the vehicle’s backend was seen as the driver blew through red lights at high speeds and made right turns in front of other vehicles at lights.

Suspect in custody after dangerous stolen vehicle pursuit in L.A.

In Inglewood, the suspect rammed a CHP cruiser, nearly missing an officer before bailing the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

He was captured a short time later.

Sky5 was overhead.

This article is currently being updated. Check back for details.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.