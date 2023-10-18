Suspect in custody after daylight shootings in western Petersburg

PETERSBURG — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting a gun several times Wednesday in the area of Oakdale Avenue in western Petersburg.

No one was injured in the shootings, a Petersburg Police spokesperson said. The suspect, described in dispatch reports as carting a “long” gun, was caught without incident.

At this time, there are no details about the suspect’s identity, charges or motive for the gunplay. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

