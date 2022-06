Associated Press

Kentucky gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Quarles doubled down Friday on his grassroots Republican strategy, and Kelly Craft hinted at her own continuing interest in Kentucky's top political job — undeterred after Donald Trump shook up the 2023 campaign by endorsing Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The thunderbolt announcement o n Thursday came 11 months before the state's primary, when GOP voters will select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov Andy Beshear. The former president's declaration that Cameron has “stood out” at every level and would be a “great governor” was the sort of validation that every GOP hopeful had coveted.