Orange Park man arrested for second-degree murder in overnight stabbing, Clay deputies say

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing at the Stay Suites Sunday morning.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Alvin Jones called 911 from the Kangaroo gas station across the street from Stay Suites to report the stabbing, according to a release from CCSO.

Deputies responded first to Kangaroo and found Jones and the knife, which they later determined was the weapon used in the stabbing.

Afterward, deputies went to the Stay Suites and found a victim lying in a hallway on the second floor.

CCSO Detectives and Crime Scene Unit arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation that later led to Jones’ arrest.

The suspect was taken to the Clay County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree.

