Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at apartments behind an NC high school

A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m.

Police say one man was shot and killed while the woman who was shot is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Anytime you have this type of situation happen close to a holiday it’s especially tragic,” Gastonia Police PIO Rick Goodale said.

Police told WBTV the suspect, who is a man, is in custody.

Officials are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

Police say all three people know each other but they are not sure what their relationship is.

“At this time we are working to confirm what the relationship was between the suspect and the deceased and the adult female that was shot,” Goodale said. “We do believe all three were known to each other, but in what relationship, we don’t know yet.”

The apartment complex on Herman Drive is located behind Hunter Huss High School.

Officers said the initial call came in shortly before 1 p.m. Residents are told to expect a heavy police presence and avoid the area if possible.