Suspect in custody in fatal SLO County shooting — nearly 4 months later

Nearly four months after a 28-year-old man was fatally shot in rural Arroyo Grande, a suspect is in custody in connection to the death, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arroyo Grande resident Alexander Montero Pille was transported to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital on Nov. 4, 2022, after sustaining a gunshot wound, according to a Monday news release from the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Pille died from his injuries at the hospital.

Although people involved in the shooting originally told investigators that it was related to a road rage incident on Los Berros Road, Sheriff’s Office detectives later learned that Pille was “with the involved parties in a vehicle near the Lopez Lake area of rural Arroyo Grande when the incident occurred,” the agency said in the release.

Based on the investigation, Sheriff’s Office detectives now believe the shooting was not road rage-related, the agency said.

“One of the involved parties is currently in custody in the San Luis Obispo County Jail,” the Sheriff’s Office said, although the agency did not name the person.

“No additional names or information regarding this incident are being released due to the ongoing investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who saw a newer dark gray lifted Toyota Tacoma with gold rims near Lopez Lake on the night of Nov. 4, 2022, to contact detectives at 805-781-4500.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is anyone who saw this newer dark grey lifted Toyota Tacoma with gold rims near the Lopez Lake area on Nov. 4, 2022, to contact investigators.