Suspect in custody after fatal triple-shooting in Kenosha bar

Officials investigate the scene a deadly shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, 18 April, 2021 (AP)

A suspect in the fatal shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin has been taken into custody by Wisconsin police, authorities have said.

Three people were killed and others were seriously injured during the shooting early on Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday afternoon that a “person of interest” had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

“A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide with additional criminal charges to follow pending further investigation,” the office said in a release.

Police have not identified the individual in custody but said there was no threat to the community at this time.

Authorities, including Kenosha County Sergeant David Wright have previously said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident”.

“I’m led to believe there was some type of confrontation inside,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said according to The New York Post.

“The management asked that person to leave and then that person came back a short time later and shot people.”

Mr Beth confirmed that two people died at the scene. A third person fled the scene and was later taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

While it was initially reported that only two other people were seriously injured during the shooting The Kenosha News reported that Mr Wright said three injured people had been hospitalised and there may have been a fourth.

The incident comes as the latest in a recent string of mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

So far in 2021, over 152 people have died in mass shootings across America, with over 10,000 injuries, according to The Gun Violence Archive.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

