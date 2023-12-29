Suspect in custody after fatal Woodland Hills mall shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect in a deadly shooting at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall has been taken into custody.

On Tuesday, December 26, an argument between two people began outside one of the north doors of the Woodland Hills mall. This led to one person pulling out a gun and shooting the other.

ORIGINAL STORY: One dead after shooting at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall

Deonte Crump.

Officials say the victim, identified as Kierstan “KJ” Love, was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition. Love later passed away Tuesday night from his injuries.

On Thursday, December 28, Tulsa Police announced they have taken the suspect into custody.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Deonte Crump, was arrested by officers at his home and charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm While Under DOC Supervision.

Officials say this is just an arrest and not a conviction.

