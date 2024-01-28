Suspect in custody after fire intentionally set at apartment complex, firefighters say

An intentionally set fire caused more than $120,000 worth of damage to an east Charlotte apartment complex on Saturday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Magnolia Hill Drive just off Eastway Drive for an apartment fire.

Once at the scene, crews worked quickly to control the fire and say no one was hurt.

STRUCTURE FIRE: on 1/26/2024 at 11:47 p.m., Charlotte Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive. The fire was quickly controlled. No reports of injuries. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/LBXhwCBXnG — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 27, 2024

The department says the fire caused about $127,000 worth of damage to the complex.

Investigators learned the fire was intentionally set and a suspect was arrested on scene.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect arrested at the scene.

