Suspect in custody after firing gun inside The Comedy Zone near uptown, police say

A man is in custody after firing a gun inside of The Comedy Zone in uptown Charlotte Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Employees told WSOC that the man came inside of the club while waving a gun around and demanded that everyone leave the building.

Staff and guests of The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, NC, were evacuated after reports of a man waving a gun inside the club near uptown on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police said at some point the man then fired the gun.

Customers and employees had been evacuated before the gun was fired, according to police.

RELATED: What to do and how to stay safe if you hear gunshots in a public place

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and is being held at CMPD Headquarters.

Police said they are continuing to examine the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WSOC is a Charlotte Observer news partner.