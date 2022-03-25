Suspect in custody following Arkansas shooting

A man was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis following a Wednesday morning shooting in West Helena, Arkansas.

Helena-West Helena Police were called to the 500 block of St. Jean Street around 9:25 a.m.

Officers found 23-year-old Glenn “Trey” Poole lying in the street. Police said Poole appeared to have gunshot wounds to his chest.

Poole was still responsive and taken to Helena Regional Medical Center.

He was later airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said investigators received information that 23-year-old Darrius Valley was involved in the shooting.

Valley was arrested Friday and charged with Battery in the First Degree.

His bond was set at $100,000.

He will be held in Phillips County Detention Center until his first appearance in Phillips County Circuit Court on April 4 or until he can post bail.

