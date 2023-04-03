Suspect in custody following attempted carjacking with hammer
A suspect is in custody following a late Sunday night carjacking attempt northwest of Downtown Jacksonville.
JSO robbery detectives arrives around 10:00 pm to 1300 Kings Road, west of I-95, and found a victim had been struck on the head with a hammer.
The suspect fled the scene but was arrested a short time later by patrol officers near W. 21st Street and Jupiter Street.
Robbery detectives were conducting interviews in the overnight hours, they say this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.