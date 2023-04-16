Suspect in custody following fatal downtown shooting

A suspect is in custody following a shooting that injured three and killed one person in downtown Detroit at midnight Saturday, Detroit police said. The incident included an officer-involved shooting, as Detroit police attempted to apprehend the suspect.

"This city deserves better than what was experienced last night," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a news release. "Thankfully, because of the diligent efforts of our officers, this suspect is in custody and no longer a threat to the officers or our community."

The incident began when officers heard gunshots from near a parking structure and saw crowds running away near Randolph and Monroe Streets, White said.

Responding officers followed a suspect armed with a handgun fleeing into the parking structure. The suspect later pointed the weapon at the lead officer while attempting to flee the scene with another suspect in a black Mazda, White said. The officer fired a single shot, hitting the suspect, he said.

The suspect then fled the scene in the Mazda and police later identified the suspect with a gunshot wound at a local hospital, White said. Officers then took the suspect into custody.

Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department Homicide Task Force are investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 1 killed, 3 injured after downtown Detroit shooting