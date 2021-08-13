Suspect in custody following murder at Marietta Motel 6

Aug. 13—Marietta Police announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Quinton Mosley, who was found shot at a Marietta motel Thursday morning.

Crystal Noemi Dominguez-Carvajal, 23, of Atlanta, has been charged with felony murder and felony aggravated assault in Mosley's death. Dominguez-Carvajal was apprehended with the assistance of the Atlanta Police Department, according to Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy. McPhilamy credited "solid investigative work coupled with tips from the public" for the arrest.

Mosley, 38, of Marietta, was found shot outside room 503 of the Motel 6 at I-75 and Delk Road around 8 a.m. Thursday by Marietta Police officers responding to a report of a shooting.

Mosley, who was lying on the outdoor breezeway, was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but died from his injuries later that day.