Suspect in custody following police stand-off in Graniteville

Mar. 1—A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a stand-off with police in the Sage Creek neighborhood in Graniteville on Tuesday afternoon.

Zaylan Paige was taken into custody following a stand-off that lasted nearly four hours, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

He was not injured.

Around noon Tuesday, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call in The Crest area of the Sage Creek neighborhood, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect ran into a house on Turning Crest Lane, and police received information that he was armed, according to the sheriff's office. Police attempted to talk to the suspect for nearly four hours.

Over a dozen Aiken County Sheriff's Office cars were on scene. Turning Crest Lane was blocked to traffic for safety.

No one else was in the house with the suspect during the stand-off.

The victim in the original domestic disturbance suffered minor injuries, but is expected to be OK, according to police.

The GVW fire department and an ambulance were also on scene during the stand-off.

Byrd Elementary School, Graniteville Elementary School and Leavelle McCampbell Middle School went into a hard lockdown during the stand-off.

As of 3 p.m., the schools were following soft lockdown procedures for dismissal during regular times, according to a school district spokesperson.

Students who live in Sage Creek and students who normally walk home needed to be picked up by parents, as busses were not running in the area near the stand-off, according to the school district.

Criminal history

Paige was previously arrested and charged with three misdemeanors and a felony in 2020 and 2021.

Paige was charged with obstructing justice by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office in relation to an incident on July 25, 2020, according to arrest records.

He was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in relation to an incident in Edgefield County on Oct. 13, 2021, and unlawful carrying of a weapon and manufacturing or possessing a controlled substance in relation to another incident in Edgefield County on Feb. 20, 2021.