Police have one person in custody after a man was shot and killed around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of Aventine Lane, according to a police spokesman.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next of kin have been notified.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing. Police have not yet released the name of the person in custody.