Man dies from shooting in north Mississippi, one person in custody, police say

A man is dead and another person is in police custody after gunfire rang out Monday night in Hernando, Mississippi, according to Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham.

Worsham said the shooting stemmed from a fight on East Parkway Street.

The man was airfield to Regional One Hospital in Memphis following the shooting but later died of his injuries, according to the police chief.

Hernando Police said they are in the very early stages of the investigation.

