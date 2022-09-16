Suspect is in custody following shooting at Petersburg gas station Wednesday afternoon

PETERSBURG — A city man has been arrested in connection with a shooting late Wednesday afternoon at a gas station near downtown.

Police said Javontae Holmes was picked up without incident at his residence on Cherry Street, just across East Washington Street from the Valero station where the shooting took place shortly before 5 p.m. He has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said at last report, the victim is in critical but stable condition.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest, according to police.

No motive was reported for the shooting, and an investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police arrest suspect in shooting at gas station Wednesday