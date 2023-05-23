Suspect in custody following stabbing Tuesday at Lansing Twp. housing complex

LANSING TWP. — A suspect was arrested following a stabbing that left another man in critical condition Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a trouble call at an apartment complex on Marguerite Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. and learned that a man had been taken to Sparrow Hospital with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph said.

Police identified a suspect who had left the scene and found him hiding in a wooded area nearby about 10:30 a.m., Joseph said.

The man was arrested and taken to Sparrow for treatment of a hand injury.

It was unclear what led to the stabbing, but there is no ongoing threat to public safety, Joseph said.

