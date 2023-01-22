Suspect in custody following SWAT situation, York County Sheriff’s Office says

The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday.

According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.

Around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office tweeted that a suspect was in custody and thanked the public for their patience.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

