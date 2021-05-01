Suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit in Kandiyohi County

May 1—WILLMAR — A 31-year-old Montevideo man is in custody after leading law officers in Kandiyohi County on a high-speed chase in Dovre Township at 6:44 p.m. on Friday.

The pursuit covered 4.7 miles and reached speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Robbie Braness reported that a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a 1999 GMC Yukon near County Road 27 and County Road 5. When the deputy attempted to get behind the vehicle, it immediately accelerated and began evading the deputy. A motor vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle eventually stopped on County Road 27 near County Road 9. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. He is currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail pending formal charges.